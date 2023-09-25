Not only did Week 3 give us an exciting slate of games, but it also gave us some great looks from the players.

The Miami Dolphins were arguably the biggest winners on the field today, scoring a whopping 70 points against the Denver Broncos. The 'Fins scored the most points by any team in the last 57 years, but who scored most when it came to pregame and postgame fashion?

A big trend this week was all-over print and many players made a statement by going with a top and bottom in a matching pattern.

Let's take a look at the biggest winners off the field this week. Here are some of the best looks from Week 3:

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry's look caught my eye in more than one way, especially when I noticed the actual eye in the print.

Prints are having such a moment in fashion and here they are again, this time on rookie Zay Flowers.

Just because they're fun, let's feature one more all-over print outfit. While these three players rocked their pregame moment, all of them went on to lose their game on Sunday.

When it comes to shorts with a suit jacket, you either love it or you hate it, but it always gets attention.

Speaking of a suit with shorts ...

The Ravens came out this week with some solid looks. I like that this fit is a little 90s, a little punk and a little modern.

Travis Kelce had potential new girlfriend Taylor Swift in the stands, so he had to show out and dress to impress. His cool pregame look translated into confidence on the field, a touchdown and a win for the Chiefs.