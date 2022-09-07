Making your Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks can be a challenge with so much roster turnover in any given season. However, with six games on the Week 1 NFL schedule featuring NFL spreads of a field goal or less, making Week 1 NFL predictions will be as difficult as ever. Chargers vs. Raiders and Packers vs. Vikings are two of the six games between division-rivals, with Los Angeles favored by three and Green Bay favored by 1.5. The Ravens, Colts and 49ers are the only seven-point favorites of the week, but who should you back with your NFL knockout pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Cincinnati Bengals, even though they are the reigning AFC champions and favored at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati is favored by 6.5 points at home as Pittsburgh begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, but there has been truth to the Super Bowl runner-up curse in recent seasons, especially early in the season.

The Rams and 49ers both missed the postseason entirely after losing in the Super Bowl and the Chiefs were 4-4 last season before recovering to go 12-5 and losing in the AFC Championship Game. Now, the Bengals will hope to avoid an early-season lull, but will face an opponent that knows them well to open the season. Even with Pittsburgh starting Mitchell Trubisky and facing a transition offensively, Mike Tomlin's T.J. Watt-led defense is a big enough reason to steer clear of this AFC North rivalry game to start the year. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

