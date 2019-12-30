Bill Belichick has awkwardly long pause during Patriots' postgame press conference

The biggest surprise of Week 17 was the Miami Dolphins upsetting the New England Patriots. Following the game, as many can imagine, head coach Bill Belichick wasn't in the best mood.

However, it got downright awkward during his postgame press conference. A reporter asked Belichick about call on the final play of the game and the Patriots head coach paused for a good five seconds before asking the reporter to repeat the question.

no one does awkward silence like Belichick pic.twitter.com/J1BUPBxlWf — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) December 29, 2019

Belichick did provide a brief answer to the question after it was repeated.

"It's our last play," Belichick said. "We're trying to find a way to score."

Belichick certainly wasn't happy with how his team performed in their 27-24 loss at the hands of the Dolphins. After all, Miami came out of the gate strong and took a 10-0 lead in the first half following a pick six from Eric Rowe off of Tom Brady.

The Patriots did battle back to hold a 24-20 lead late in the fourth quarter. However, Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a Mike Gesicki touchdown catch with just 24 seconds remaining in the game.

With the loss, the Patriots missed out on a first-round playoff bye and dropped to the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs get a week off and the Patriots must host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round next weekend.

You can't blame Belichick for being angry about his team's performance against Miami, but the awkward silence was very strange to say the least.