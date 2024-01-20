Bill Belichick met with the Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank in person for a second interview on Friday, but sources caution that any potential deal with one of the greatest coaches of all time is not a done deal at this time.

Belichick first met with Blank on Jan. 15, on Blank's yacht near the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to one league source. Friday's second interview with the former Patriots head coach involved Blank, team CEO Rich McKay, team president Greg Beadles and general manager Terry Fontenot, per multiple sources.

The Falcons have interviewed nine candidates for their vacant head-coaching position, and there will be more. Atlanta has requested interviews with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, sources say. And there could be even more initial interviews beyond that.

But the Falcons are already at the second interview with Belichick, which has caused many around the league to believe it's a fait accompli that he'll be crowned the newest head coach in Atlanta -- and perhaps in short order.

Sources tell CBS Sports that's not exactly the case. The Falcons are planning for several second interviews for the upcoming week. Due to league rules, the Falcons couldn't hire Belichick on the spot, or this weekend, even if they wanted to.

"This will be one of the most comprehensive head coach searches in [NFL] history," one source said.

But a source familiar with Belichick told CBS Sports Blank "desperately" wants Belichick and that it's ultimately Belichick's job if he wants it. That source said it's "50/50 right now that he takes the job."

In order to proceed with a head-coaching hire, a team with a vacancy must comply with the Rooney Rule by interviewing at least two external candidates of diverse backgrounds in person. So far, the Falcons have only interviewed Belichick and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in person, and there are no scheduled second interviews with minority coaches at this point.

Beyond that, sources say Blank has no intention or desire to push through Rooney Rule compliance in order to make a quick hire -- even if it winds up being the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Belichick is meeting in person with the Falcons because the rules allow it. Since he's no longer under contract with the Patriots, he is free to interview in person for any head-coaching vacancy. Coaches who are under contract with another NFL team cannot interview in person until after this weekend's games, so coaches like Belichick, Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel and others have the advantage to meet now in person.

There are also major questions around the direction of the franchise should Blank move to install Belichick as his next head coach. The Patriot Way that worked so well for a majority of those 24 years in New England will be a culture shock in Atlanta. Staff members would be reassigned or let go. Access to parts of the building or meetings would be cut off.

One source with the Falcons told CBS Sports they'd prefer to go elsewhere if Belichick wound up being hired. And Belichick would of course bring in his own people on personnel and coaching, so that decision could be made for that source anyway.

Belichick's control over the franchise is something that would have to be determined before this potential partnership escalates. Sources have voiced doubt that Belichick would go to Atlanta and want to keep the structure the exact same as it relates to McKay and Fontenot, and those decisions would have to be made with Blank's blessing.

"Arthur is no shrinking violet," one source who knows Blank said about anyone dictating terms to him.

McKay is a football lifer who has been part of the Falcons organization since 2003, shortly after Blank purchased the team. Fontenot just completed the third year of a six-year contract as GM.

What Belichick wants -- and what Blank determines he would allow -- would chart the course for the future for both sides.