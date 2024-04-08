Since parting ways with the New England Patriots in January, Bill Belichick has managed to keep a pretty low profile.

The six-time Super Bowl winning coach hasn't been seen on a football field in nearly three months, but that changed over the weekend, when he showed up at the University of Washington for a spring practice. Not only did Belichick make an appearance at practice, but he showed full support for the team by wearing a Washington hoodie and hat.

After 24 years in New England, it's almost jarring to see him wearing a hoodie that doesn't have the Patriots' logo on it.

This is the first time we've seen Belichick in a Washington hoodie, but it probably won't be the last. Belichick's son, Steve, was hired in February to be the team's defensive coordinator.

Steve seemed pretty thrilled to have his dad around for practice.

"It was cool. I'm glad he got to come out here," Steve told the media when asked about his dad's attendance at practice. I look up to him in so many different areas. To have him out here, it's been awesome."

Steve had worked on the Patriots' coaching staff since 2012, so this is the first time that he's had a job in football where his dad isn't his boss.

It appears that the elder Belichick had a busy weekend at the school. Not only did he attend practice, but he was also the featured speaker at a coaching clinic that the school held on Saturday.

The 71-year-old Belichick has some free time this spring, which is rare for him. This year will mark the first time since 1974 that the six-time Super Bowl winner doesn't have an NFL coaching job as either an assistant or a head coach. It's still unclear how the older Belichick is going to pass his time this offseason, but Steve said earlier this year that he expects his dad to take some sort of media job. There's also been a report that Bill might end up writing a book, so it sounds like he'll be staying busy.