It's been a quiet month for Bill Belichick. After getting passed over for the Atlanta Falcons head-coaching job in late January, not much has been heard from the six-time Super Bowl winner.

No one seems to know what his plans are for 2024, but his son, Steve Belichick, did offer some interesting information about his dad during a recent appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast.

During the interview, Steve was asked how his dad has been doing since being let go by the Patriots.

"Yeah, I think he's good," Steve said. "Let the stuff roll off your back and move forward. He doesn't dwell, unless we lost the game and he needs to get on some guys, but eventually you gotta turn the page. Honestly I wasn't too involved in any of that stuff [Bill leaving the Patriots], he did his thing, I did my thing and that was kind of that."

After giving a brief update, Steve also added that his dad seems to be eyeing a TV job.

"He's definitely pursuing some other stuff whether it's TV or a regular on 'Green Light' or whatever it may be," the younger Belichick said.

If the elder Belichick does decide to go into television for the 2024 season, any network that covers the NFL would almost certainly love to have him. Although Belichick is known for his grumpiness, he actually makes for pretty compelling television and if you need proof, just consider this: He's already won a Sports Emmy.

The former Patriots coach took home the award in 2021 after serving as an analyst on the "NFL 100 All-Time Team" series that aired on NFL Network during the league's 100th anniversary season.

If Belichick does take a TV job, that will definitely be notable, if only because it means he won't be on an NFL sideline for the first time in 49 years. Belichick's coaching career started as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975 and he's been on an NFL sideline ever since.

Belichick will almost certainly have some coaching opportunities in 2025, but for now, TV might be his best bet for 2024.