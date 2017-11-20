Bills' McDermott: 'I don’t regret' benching Tyrod Taylor for Nathan Peterman

The entire football world outside of the Bills' team facility thought Buffalo was crazy for benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor for fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman before the team's game against the Chargers on Sunday. Predictably enough, Peterman threw five interceptions in his first half of action and ended up getting pulled for Taylor at halftime of the Bills' 54-24 loss.

So it seems pretty obvious then that the Bills, who held a playoff spot entering Sunday, made a huge mistake, right? Bills first-year coach Sean McDermott says otherwise.

"I don't regret my decision," he said after the game, per the team's Twitter account. "I regret the result. ...This is in part about winning now and in part about winning in the future."

It'd be unfair to write off Peterman's chances to develop into a starting-caliber quarterback after one awful half against a talented Chargers defense, but I think it's safe to say the move to bench Taylor for Peterman is not helping the Bills' chances of winning now. In all, Peterman went 6 of 14 for 66 yards (4.7 yards per pass), no touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 17.9 passer rating. By the time Taylor entered the game, the Bills faced an insurmountable deficit.

Don't blame Peterman for sinking the Bills' chances. Sure, his five interceptions doomed the Bills, but he was only in a position to throw five interceptions because the Bills thought benching a top-20 NFL quarterback for a developmental rookie in a road game against a team with pass rushers like Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa was a good idea. That loss is entirely on McDermott for throwing his rookie quarterback into a situation he wasn't ready for.

Anyway, McDermott wouldn't say which quarterback would start against the Chiefs next week. He's going to use this week to evaluate the situation. Can you blame him? It's a real tough choice.

Option A:

Tyrod Taylor has the lowest interception rate in NFL history (at least 1000 attempts). — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 19, 2017

Option B:

Nathan Peterman is like If Brock Osweiller and Matt Schaub had a child. He's the perfect quarterback pic.twitter.com/0d1l16lZnI — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 19, 2017

