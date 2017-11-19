Tyrod Taylor takes over after Nathan Peterman throws five picks in first half

Days after benching Tyrod Taylor for ineffectiveness, his replacement's NFL career got off to a forgettable start and lasted just 30 minutes.

Rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman threw a pick-six on his first-ever drive, courtesy of Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer:

So that happened.

And so too did this: Peterman made an awful decision on his second series, throwing another interception, this time to cornerback Casey Hayward. Not to be outdone, Peterman threw interception No. 3 on the Bills' fourth series. For those of you keeping score, Taylor had three picks in nine starts this season.

That's three interceptions in a quarter of work for Peterman. For some perspective:

The 3 interceptions in one quarter tie the most in #Chargers history.



The last time it was done was in 2007. #BUFvsLAC — #BUFvsLAC (@Chargers) November 19, 2017

But it got worse: Less than three minutes into the second quarter and -- yep, you guessed it -- Peterman threw interception No. 4 (and Hayward's second on the afternoon). And worse still: With less than a minute to go in the first half, Peterman threw his fifth interception.

Update:



Tyrod Taylor: 254 attempts, 3 INT

Peterman: 14 attempts, 5 INT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2017

Of Peterman's first 14 passes, five were intercepted. If you're looking for a silver lining, this is the best we could do: Peterman was 6 of 9 for 66 yards when throwing to his own team.

The 5 interceptions are the most in 1 half in #Chargers history. They are also the most in the NFL this season. #BUFvsLAC pic.twitter.com/NfWig1Me4p — #BUFvsLAC (@Chargers) November 19, 2017

Trailing 37-7 at halftime and 40-3 after the Chargers' first drive of the third quarter, the Bills decided that maybe Taylor wasn't that bad and reinserted him into the lineup.

If you're wondering: The single-game record for interceptions in a game is eight; Jim Hardy of the Chicago Cardinals managed the feat against the Eagles back in 1950.

The decision to bench Taylor for Peterman came three days after the Bills' 47-10 loss to the Saints -- and on the heels of a two-game losing streak that not only dropped the Bills out of a tie atop the division with the Patriots but has them sitting at 5-4 with a tenuous hold on the AFC's final playoff spot. In related news: The Bills haven't made the playoffs since 1999 and a sense of urgency (panic?) may be driving the decision to turn to Peterman. But the rookie, lauded for his accuracy when he was drafted, accomplished something on his first two drives that Taylor didn't manage in his first 38 starts with the Bills.

Nathan Peterman threw a pick-6 on his first drive as the Bills starting QB



Tyrod Taylor did not throw a pick-6 in 38 starts for the Bills from 2015-2017 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2017

There's more:

Tyrod Taylor has the lowest interception rate in NFL history (at least 1000 attempts). — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 19, 2017

Now, 30 minutes into Peterman's career, it appears to be over -- for now, anyway. We wrote last week about six potential landing spots for Taylor and we should add a seventh: Buffalo.

