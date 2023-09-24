The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders will meet on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams topped 35 points last week, which may be relatively normal for Buffalo as of late, but not for Washington. In fact, it was the most points for Washington since Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season. The Bills scored at least 35 points in three games last season. Sam Howell completed 27 of 39 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in his third career start for Washington last week against the Broncos. Can he repeat that against Buffalo? You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Bills odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get a free seven-day trial of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, SEC and Big Ten on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all and start with a seven-day free trial when you sign up right here.

How to watch Bills vs. Commanders

Commanders vs. Bills date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Commanders vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Week 3 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Commanders vs. Bills, the model is going Over 43 total points. The two teams combined to score 73 points last week with Buffalo defeating the Raiders, 38-10, and Washington knocking off Denver, 35-33. The Bills had the second-highest-scoring offense in the NFL last season (28.4 points per game) and return the majority of their playmakers from last year, highlighted by the elite quarterback-receiver duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The Bills' offense stumbled in Week 1 against the Jets, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Buffalo is more of the juggernaut showed last week against the Raiders.

The Commanders have been seeking for their franchise quarterback since losing Kirk Cousins after the 2017 season. Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2022 NFL Draft, has shown glimpses of being that answer. Washington showed a strong running game last week with Brian Robinson Jr. totaling 87 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week when you sign up right here.