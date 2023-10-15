The Week 6 edition of Sunday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills (3-2) hosting the New York Giants (1-4). These offenses are on two opposite trajectories right now. Buffalo ranks fourth in the league in total offense (390.4) and third in scoring (31.8). Meanwhile, the Giants are currently sitting in last place in total offense (255.2) and 31st in points per game (12.4). Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's showdown with a neck injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills are 15-point favorites in Bills vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Bills and just revealed its picks and predictions.

Bills vs. Giants spread: Buffalo -15

Bills vs. Giants Over/Under: 43.5 points

Bills vs. Giants money line: Buffalo -1270, New York +767

NYG: Under is 5-1 in the Giants' last six games

BUF: Buffalo has gone over the total twice in three home games this year

Why Bills can cover

Buffalo's offense has several effective playmakers. Running back James Cook owns strong athleticism in both phases of the game. Cook has solid patience as a runner with secure hands coming out of the backfield. The Georgia product has 292 rushing yards, 140 receiving yards, and one touchdown. In Week 3 versus the Commanders, Cook finished with 112 scrimmage yards.

Receiver Gabe Davis uses his 6-foot-2 frame to win downfield. Davis attacks jump balls and knows how to create separation. The UCF product has snagged 18 receptions for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Davis leads the team with six catches of 20-plus yards. In the loss to the Jaguars, the 24-year-old logged six receptions for 100 yards and one score.

Why Giants can cover

New York's defensive front has some talented players. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is a clog in the middle due to his ability to shut down run plays and command double teams. Lawrence is currently sixth on the team in total tackles (19) with a tackle for loss. In Week 3 against the 49ers, the Clemson product had a season-high seven total tackles.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the best pass rusher on the team and he has good speed around the edge to go along with strong hands. The Oregon product leads the team in sacks (4) with 11 total tackles. He's logged a sack in three straight weeks. On Oct. 2 versus the Seahawks, Thibodeaux registered two total sacks. Cornerback Deonte Banks has played well through his first six career games. The 2023 first-round pick has secured 15 total stops and a team-high four pass breakups.

How to make Giants vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?