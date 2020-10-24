The Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in an AFC East clash on Sunday. The Bills enter on a two-game losing streak and in search of a skid-busting victory. For the Jets, any success will be welcome, as New York is 0-6 on the season and 0-3 in its home stadium. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) has returned to practice and has a chance to play this week.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. William Hill lists the Bills as 10.5-point road favorites, down 2.5 from the opener. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 46 in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds. Before making any Jets vs. Bills picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Jets 10,000 times. Here are the NFL lines from William Hill and trends for Jets vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Jets spread: Bills -10.5

Bills vs. Jets over-under: 46 points

Bills vs. Jets money line: Bills -550, Jets +425

BUF: Bills are 3-3 against the spread in six games this season

NYJ: Jets are winless against the spread in 2020

Why the Bills can cover

Though the Bills were No. 2 in scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense last season, they haven't been up to that standard in 2020. However, the Jets have the worst passing offense in the NFL, throwing for only 171.3 yards per game with league-worst marks in completion percentage (56.7) and yards per attempt (5.5).

New York has more interceptions than touchdown passes and, on the ground, the Jets are also below-average in generating only 105.3 yards per game. The Jets are also third-worst in the league on third down, converting only 30.2 percent of the time.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been brilliant, but he is also benefiting from the play of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He ranks third in the NFL in catches and receiving yards this season, snagging 42 receptions for 555 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo is also stout on third down, ranking No. 1 in the NFL in converting 56.2 percent of its opportunities, and Buffalo is also perfect on the season when going for it on fourth down.

Why the Jets can cover

Offensively, the Jets are struggling mightily, but wide receiver Jamison Crowder (questionable) is a bright spot, giving Darnold a weapon if he's able to play. The veteran wide receiver has 29 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns this season and, as a team, the Jets rank in the top ten at avoiding turnovers, with just six giveaways this season. The Bills are also scuffling on the defensive side, including a bottom-10 mark in total yards allowed. Buffalo is eighth-worst in the NFL in run defense, giving up 131.3 yards per game.

Buffalo ranks fifth-worst in completion percentage allowed at 70.3 percent, and the Bills have allowed 12 passing touchdowns while only grabbing two interceptions this season. Defensively, the Jets have seven interceptions already, tied for fourth-most in the NFL, and New York is above-average in run defense, giving up only 4.2 yards per carry.

How to make Bills vs. Jets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Darnold projected for more interceptions than touchdowns and no Bills rusher projected for more than 60 yards.

