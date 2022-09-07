The Buffalo Bills are the 2023 Super Bowl favorites, but the Los Angeles Rams will have something to say about that on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. The Rams are the title-holders and host the NFL Week 1 showdown, but Buffalo enters the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 as the favorite. That's because they are also favored to win Super Bowl LVII behind the Josh Allen-led offense and one of the NFL's best defenses. The Rams have a high-powered offense of their own behind Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, who comes off a historic season. The Rams have won two Super Bowls (1999, 2021), while the Bills famously reached the big game four straight times (1990-93) but lost all four. They have yet to win one.

Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 2.5-point favorite in its latest Bills vs. Rams odds, with the over/under for total points scored set at 53. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Over the past four seasons, Mike is 232-204 ATS in his NFL picks. He is also 12-7-1 on his past 20 against-the-spread picks in Bills games, returning more than $400 to $100 bettors.

Now, Tierney has honed in on Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

Bills: Defense allowed 4.6 yards per play in 2021, the only NFL team under 5.0

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt, third-best in the NFL



Why the Bills can cover

The favorite is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams, and Buffalo went 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite last season. It is one of the league's best teams on both sides of the ball, as it allowed just 273 yards per game (best in NFL) while putting up 382 (fifth). The Bills also averaged 29.8 points (third in NFL) and allowed just 14.9 (first). Allen threw for 4,407 yards and rushed for 736 and accounted for 42 TDs. He was sacked just 26 times, second in the NFL only to Tom Brady. The Rams ranked 21st in the league against the pass (238 yards per game).

Receiver Stefon Diggs will get plenty of attention from top Rams cover man Jalen Ramsey. However, the cornerback might not be 100 percent because of a shoulder issue. Diggs had 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 TDs in 2021. The Bills also added running back James Cook to a rushing offense that averaged 130 yards (sixth in NFL), so the balanced offense could be trouble for L.A. The Rams allowed 345 yards (17th) and 21.9 points (15th). The Bills' defense had 30 takeaways last season, tied for third, including 19 interceptions. Stafford shared the NFL lead with 17 picks in 2021.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has won all five Week 1 games, covering the spread each time, since Sean McVay was hired in 2017. It was an underdog three times last season and won all three outright. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp ran roughshod last season, with the receiver posting 145 catches and 1,947 yards, both second-most in NFL history. He also had 16 TD receptions to lead the league as Stafford threw 41, second in the NFL. The QB's 4,886 yards ranked third. Allen Robinson, who caught 293 passes over the past four seasons with the Bears, also has been added to the mix.

The passing attack should benefit from the absence of Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is on the PUP list recovering from knee surgery. The Rams' defense didn't have the elite stats of the Bills, but it ranked third in the NFL with 50 sacks and 19 interceptions and allowed just 17 passing TDs. That ranked second in the NFL to Buffalo. Aaron Donald had 12.5 sacks last season, and he got to Allen twice in the 2020 meeting. The unit allowed 5.2 yards per play in 2021, the sixth-best mark in the league, and yielded 3.9 per carry, which ranked fourth.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

