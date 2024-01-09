Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card battle on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills won five straight to end their 2023-24 season, including a 21-14 win against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. The Steelers won three straight as they inched into the 2024 NFL playoffs, getting a 17-10 win last Sunday against a Baltimore Ravens team that sat most of its starters. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Eerie County, NY is 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bills are 10-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

Bills vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Bills vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For Bills vs. Steelers, the model is picking Buffalo to cover the spread. While Pittsburgh has impressed in with their three-game winning streak, they will now visit a Bills team that went 7-2 at home during the regular season and have covered in three of their last five.

Allen has a 3-1 record against Pittsburgh in his career, completing 87 passes for 1,071 yards with eight TDs over that span. He is also coming off of a 359-yard performance against the Dolphins and will be facing a Steelers defense that ranked 17th in the league against the pass this season.

