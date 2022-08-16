The New York Giants have made it clear Daniel Jones is their starting quarterback, even if they signed Tyrod Taylor and declined Jones' fifth-year option this offseason. Jones is the starter in New York, yet there are signals that that may not be the case for the entire season.

Tuesday was another example of that, as head coach Brian Daboll admitted Taylor will get an opportunity to play with the first team-offense this preseason. Is there a short leash on Jones?

"We'll talk about whatever we think is best," Daboll said, via SNY. "But I have full confidence in Daniel (Jones) and full confidence in Tyrod (Taylor) and what his role is. Each day we sit here and evaluate the guys, but will he (Taylor) get a few reps here or there? He might."

Tyrod Taylor NYG • QB • 2 CMP% 60.7 YDs 966 TD 5 INT 5 YD/Att 6.44 View Profile

Daboll confirmed Jones' starting job isn't on the line, but he does want Taylor to be prepared to enter a game if something were to happen to Jones this year.

"I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago, usually he doesn't tell those guys when he throws them in because that's what the backup's job is: you have to go in in a split second." Daboll said.

"You've got to be in there, ready to go, so I don't necessarily think we'll tell those guys when that will happen."

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • 8 CMP% 64.3 YDs 2428 TD 10 INT 7 YD/Att 6.73 View Profile

If Jones' starting job may be in jeopardy, it shouldn't be surprising. Jones struggled in his third year with the Giants, as he completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating. In three seasons, Jones has completed 62.8% of his passes to 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions (84.3 rating).

A poor offensive line hasn't helped Jones succeed in the NFL, but Jones has 36 fumbles in 38 games, and the Giants are just 12-25 in his starts. Jones has 49 turnovers since the start of the 2019 season, tied for third-most in the league (only Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield have more).

Taylor signed a two-year, $11 million contract to be the No. 2 quarterback, yet will be waiting in the wings if anything happens to Jones this year -- whether it's injury or poor performance. Jones is playing for his job past this season, so the pressure is on to succeed.