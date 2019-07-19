Broncos coach gives brutally honest assessment of rookie Drew Lock after first practice of training camp

If the second practice of Broncos training camp was any indication, it doesn't sound like Drew Lock will be unseating Joe Flacco as Denver's starting quarterback anytime soon.

If you're wondering why, it's because he apparently needs to figure out how to play quarterback first. After practice on Friday, new Broncos coach Vic Fangio gave a brutally honest assessment of Denver's rookie quarterback.

"He's not a QB yet," Fangio said, via 9news.com. "He's a hard-throwing pitcher who doesn't know how to pitch yet."

According to Fangio, the rookie quarterback's problem is that he didn't learn enough about playing the position during his four seasons as the starter at Missouri.

"His college offense had no carryover to pro offenses," Fangio said. "He was under duress a lot ... I don't think he's as far along being an NFL-ready QB as he could have been."

On one hand, you could take this as a subtle shot at Broncos general manager John Elway, who has been absolutely horrible at drafting quarterbacks. Over the past four years, the Broncos have drafted three quarterbacks -- Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly -- and none of them are currently with the team.

On the other hand, Elway never expected Lock to come in and win the starting job. Elway's plan for Lock was to have him battle for the No. 2 QB spot. After the Broncos selected the former Missouri quarterback in the second round of the NFL Draft, Elway made it clear that Joe Flacco would be the team's starter in 2019.

"Drew will come in and compete for the backup job," Elway said in April, via ESPN.com.

When the Broncos drafted Lock, he was viewed as raw talent who would take time to develop.

"Drew obviously has a lot of talent, he's got a lot of arm talent, but he's got to work on a lot of different things too," Elway said. "I think when you look at what he did in college offensively, he's in the spread offense and wasn't under the center very often. With what we're going to do offensively, he's going to have a lot of work to do. I think technique is always a big thing. We talk about accuracy and accuracy a lot of times comes down to technique and throwing on rhythm. We believe he has a ton of talent, but we also believe he has a lot left to work on."

Lock definitely seems to realize that he needs some work, because he basically forced his agents to get a deal done with the Broncos so that he wouldn't miss any practice time during training camp. Lock ended up signing his deal Thursday, the same day the Broncos held their first practice of camp.

"I was anxious to get out on the field," Lock said, via the team's official website. "I knew from my side of the party, we were trying to get things worked out. The Broncos and my agency were working together, but I told my agency beforehand that if it got to the point where I was missing practice, then there was no chance we were going to go on with it. I was going to sign a deal and I was going to get here, because the most important thing to me was getting out here."

If Lock does struggle during camp, he probably shouldn't look to Flacco to help, and that's because the veteran has made it pretty clear that he's not too interested in being anyone's mentor this year.

Although Lock hasn't impressed Fangio just yet, he has already thrilled Broncos fans with a few of his throws.

Okay Drew Lock 👀👀👀👀



50-yard bomb to Brendan Langley for the first big TD of camp. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 18, 2019

If he keeps making throws like that, it might not take him long to win over Fangio.