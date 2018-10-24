Broncos release Chad Kelly after QB was arrested over the weekend

Chad Kelly's Broncos career is over.

Days after he was arrested for trespassing following teammate Von Miller's Halloween party, Kelly is being released from Denver's roster. The Broncos issued the following statement regarding Kelly.

Kelly was arrested on Monday evening and charged with criminal trespassing following Miller's party. Kelly reportedly dressed as a cowboy, stumbled into someone's house, sat down on their couch, "mumbled incoherently" and then got hit with a vacuum tube.

According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Kelly was found by police in his SUV after it was reported that he had illegally entered the residence.

Chad Kelly was found by police sitting his black SUV outside Gothic Theatre.



NFL.com's James Palmer reported on Wednesday that Broncos players were upset with Kelly about his behavior at the party, which resulted in his having to be forcibly removed from the premises.

As @RapSheet reported, #broncos have released QB Chad Kelly following Tuesday's arrest for trespassing. Per sources, Prior to the arrest Kelly was involved in physical altercations with a guest at Von Miller's party & with hired security while being escorted out of the party

From what I've gathered, Broncos players are not happy with Chad Kelly. They're upset he behaved to a level that required him to be escorted out of at a party that is meant to bring the team together and has been going on for a several years now.

Kelly, the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had off-field issues that kept him from being selected earlier, including an arrest in 2014 after transferring from community college to Ole Miss. He later reached a plea deal in the matter.