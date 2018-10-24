Broncos release Chad Kelly after QB was arrested over the weekend

Kelly was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing following Von Miller's Halloween party

Chad Kelly's Broncos career is over. 

Days after he was arrested for trespassing following teammate Von Miller's Halloween party, Kelly is being released from Denver's roster. The Broncos issued the following statement regarding Kelly. 

Kelly was arrested on Monday evening and charged with criminal trespassing following Miller's party. Kelly reportedly dressed as a cowboy, stumbled into someone's house, sat down on their couch, "mumbled incoherently" and then got hit with a vacuum tube. 

According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Kelly was found by police in his SUV after it was reported that he had illegally entered the residence. 

NFL.com's James Palmer reported on Wednesday that Broncos players were upset with Kelly about his behavior at the party, which resulted in his having to be forcibly removed from the premises. 

Kelly, the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had off-field issues that kept him from being selected earlier, including an arrest in 2014 after transferring from community college to Ole Miss. He later reached a plea deal in the matter.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

