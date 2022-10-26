The Broncos will debut a new uniform combination when they take on the Jaguars in London on Sunday. And Russell Wilson will be front and center for the unveiling. After missing Denver's Week 7 loss to the Jets while battling a hamstring injury, the embattled star quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he'll be "ready to rock" for Week 8. Wilson was officially limited at practice to start the week, but asked if he could play right now without any limitations, the QB answered in the affirmative: "I feel great."

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this week that Wilson was "trending toward" playing against Jacksonville, then added Wednesday that the QB did "quite a bit" in the first day of prep for the Jaguars. Not only that, but Wilson told reporters that he used the flight to London for his own exercise, claiming to spend four of the eight hours of travel both stretching and working out on the plane. While other players slept, Wilson was doing high-knees up and down the aisle, per DNVR.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 58.6 YDs 1442 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

The hope is that he'll remain upright throughout Sunday's game. During an ugly, erratic start to his Broncos career, Wilson has already endured multiple injuries, requiring an injection for pain in his throwing shoulder earlier this year. When healthy, meanwhile, he's struggled to replicate the Pro Bowl success of his 10-year Seahawks career, ranking among the league's least efficient signal-callers during Denver's 2-5 start under Hackett.

Should Wilson return under center, veteran backup Brett Rypien, who started in Week 7, would resume his No. 2 role.