The Denver Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night, defeated by the rival Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. Unfortunately for "Broncos Country," another anemic offensive performance awaited them in Week 6, as Denver mustered just 258 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson also apparently suffered a new injury -- this one potentially significant.

Following the loss, Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson hurt his hamstring. When it was Wilson's turn to speak to reporters, he confirmed as much.

"It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter, but you know, just tried to play through it and all that," said Wilson. "I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and that happened, so that was a little unfortunate."

Now, the QB is set to undergo an MRI for the injury, per NFL Media, with the fear being that Wilson sustained a significant ailment that could jeopardize his availability on a short week against the Jets.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 58.6 YDs 1442 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in Monday's loss. Just last Friday, he underwent a procedure to alleviate discomfort in his throwing shoulder. He was listed on the Broncos' injury report this week, but was a full participant in Friday's and Saturday's practice sessions after being limited Thursday.

The Broncos shot out of the starting gates Monday night, as they scored 10 unanswered points on their first two drives of the contest -- including a seven-play, 84-yard drive that was capped by rookie tight end Greg Dulcich's first NFL touchdown. After that, however, the Broncos scored just six total points and went 0-1 in the red zone.

Hackett really took to the run game in the second half, as Wilson threw for just 15 yards in the final two quarters. Wilson's offensive line also struggled mightily, as he was sacked four times for a loss of 28 yards.