Two weeks after his exit as New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael Jr. is set to reunite with Sean Payton, according to The Times-Picayune, as a new member of the Denver Broncos' coaching staff.

Carmichael, 52, had been the Saints OC for the past 15 seasons, making him the longest-tenured coach at his position. It's unclear exactly what his formal role will be in Denver, per Jeff Duncan, but he'll once again work under Payton on the offensive staff. The expected move also reunites Carmichael with current Broncos OC Joe Lombardi, who was a Saints assistant from 2007-13.

Carmichael originally joined the Saints in 2006 as Payton's original quarterbacks coach, then moved to passing game coordinator the following year. He was promoted to OC in 2009, the same year the Saints went on to win Super Bowl XLIV. Alongside Payton and 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees, he oversaw 11 straight top-10 finishes by New Orleans' offense.

Carmichael served as the Saints' primary play-caller the last two seasons, after Payton stepped away from New Orleans' head coaching job and then returned as the Broncos' coach via trade last offseason. Denver's offense is expected to undergo significant change in the coming months, with QB Russell Wilson widely expected to be released after a late-season benching.