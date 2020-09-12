The Denver Broncos are keeping their longtime kicker in the fold, as the team announced on Friday night that Brandon McManus had agreed to an extension that will keep him in Denver through 2024. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are giving McManus a four-year, $17.2 million extension that includes $9.5 million fully guaranteed.

McManus originally went undrafted in 2013 out of Temple and had short stints with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants before finding a home with the Broncos. In 95 career games, McManus has converted on 141 of 173 field goal attempts (81.5%) and 195 of 198 extra point attempts. The longest field goal McManus has made in a game was a 57-yarder he converted back in 2015, but he wants more.

During an interview with the NFL Network earlier this offseason, McManus revealed that he is after the NFL's longest field goal record, which is currently held by Matt Prater. Back in 2013, Prater hit a 64-yarder while playing with the Broncos. With his big leg coupled with the thin air in Denver, McManus believes he has a shot to break this record in 2020, and says he will buy everyone in Denver a beer if he can pull it off.

"I have a big leg, and I've always wanted to have my name etched in history," McManus said. "I know I can make that, my teammates know I can make that. In training camp, with live rushes, I've made it from 73 yards."

After listening to the interview, Bud Light said it would give all of Denver free beer if McManus was able to break the record this year, which means he would have kick a 65-yarder. After learning of Bud Light's offer, Prater decided to chime in, which made sense because he's the current record-holder. Bud Light ended up deciding that whoever kicks the longest field goal out of these two kickers will win free beer for his entire city. Now with this new lucrative extension, McManus has even more motivation to do so.

The Broncos are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night at 10:20 p.m. ET.