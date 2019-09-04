Browns announce Color Rush uniforms will be their primary threads for 2019

The 2018 season seemed to signal a rebirth of the Cleveland Browns franchise. After winning just four combined games over the last three seasons, the Browns finished 7-8-1 and were close to earning a playoff bid.

It all started when No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield took the field as the Browns' quarterback for the first time. In a Thursday night home matchup against the New York Jets, he completed 73.9% of his passes for 201 yards as the Browns marched on to a 21-17 victory, their first in over a year.

During that special moment, the Browns wore their Color Rush jerseys, a new set of threads each NFL team wore during Thursday primetime matchups. Cleveland liked them so much that they decided to wear them several more times during the 2018 season, a small detail that almost appeared to help them as they finished out their most successful season in more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they were ditching their primary brown top, white bottoms home combination for the Color Rush jerseys, which will now be their primary uniforms.

The Browns had to petition the NFL for this change, and the league complied. The brown jerseys with orange numbers and stripes and brown pants will be the Browns' primary colors in 2019.

Many teams were not fans of the Color Rush jerseys, but the threads seemed to help the Browns turn over a new leaf -- a trend that continued into the offseason.

The Browns acquired several impressive pieces like defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and pass rusher Olivier Vernon. Not to mention some wide receiver by the name of Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, the Browns are one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL, and are expected to post their first winning season since 2007.

You know the old saying: Look good, feel good, play good.