Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is again being held out of action due to his shoulder injury, as head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that it will be P.J. Walker who starts at quarterback in Week 8 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Stefanski said that Watson will instead focus on his rehab.

Watson was re-injured in the first quarter of Cleveland's eventual 39-38 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. While he was initially evaluated for a concussion and cleared protocol, Watson did not return to the game. Stefanski said on Wednesday that Watson landed on his bad shoulder when he was injured vs. Indianapolis, and that there is residual swelling that is affecting his throwing.

Watson was previously considered day-to-day while battling what was reported to be a strain of the subscapularis within the rotator cuff -- and continues to have both pain and weakness with movement in the shoulder, according to ESPN, which also noted this is an injury that typically sidelines baseball pitchers 4-6 weeks.

Waker was officially signed to the Browns' active roster earlier on Wednesday. In relief of Watson, he completed 15 of 32 passes for 178 yards and one interception in the win over the Colts. The veteran quarterback started in Cleveland's upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, and threw for 192 yards and two interceptions.