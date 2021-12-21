The Cleveland Browns may be without pass-rusher Takk McKinley for the foreseeable future. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team fears that McKinley has suffered a torn Achilles. The 26-year-old will undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning to determine if that is, in fact, the case. If so, that type of injury would put an end to his 2021 season.

McKinley suffered the injury in the midst of Cleveland's 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which had been pushed from Saturday to Monday due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the club.

He went down less than five minutes into the third quarter and was seen holding his ankle as trainers went to the field to assist him. The cart was then called out onto the field, McKinley was helped on and eventually taken off the field. As he was driven off, tears could also be seen streaming down his face. Not long after, the team officially ruled him out for the rest of the game.

McKinley is in the midst of his first season with the Browns after he signed a one-year deal with the team back in March. The former first-round pick has appeared in 10 games for Cleveland (one start) and has recoded 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 18 total tackles.