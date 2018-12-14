Browns vs. Broncos odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 9-3 on Denver games

AFC teams clinging to faint playoff hopes collide Saturday when the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Denver (6-7) saw its three-game win streak end Sunday in a devastating 20-14 loss at San Francisco, while Cleveland (5-7-1) is 3-2 since coach Hue Jackson was fired and is coming off a 26-20 home victory over Carolina. Sportsbooks list Denver as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Browns vs. Broncos odds. Before you make any Browns vs. Broncos picks and predictions for Saturday NFL games, see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

The longtime former head of Station Casinos sportsbooks, Roberts can spot a bad point spread a mile away. And he's uncanny when it comes to the Broncos. In his past 12 spread picks for or against Denver, Roberts has been right nine times.

In Week 13, with the Broncos visiting Cincinnati as five-point favorites, Roberts told readers Denver would run wild and cover. In their 24-10 win, the Broncos rushed for an astounding 218 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Roberts knows the Broncos have beaten the Browns 11 straight times and are extremely tough at home. This season, Denver has knocked off Pittsburgh and Seattle at Mile High, while nearly upsetting the vaunted Rams and Chiefs.

The Broncos rank ninth in scoring defense (21.7 points per game) and grind down opponents with a running game led by Phillip Lindsay. The 24-year-old rookie has rushed for 967 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

But just because the Broncos have owned this series doesn't mean they'll cover almost a field goal against the up-and-coming Browns.

Since Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrived, completing 73.2 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 114.5 passer rating. He went 18 of 22 for 238 yards and a touchdown in the win over Carolina, marking Cleveland's third cover in its past four games.

The Browns will face a depleted Broncos team missing several key players due to injury, including star corner Chris Harris (fibula) and No. 1 wideout Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles). Cleveland's young, aggressive defense has forced 28 turnovers, second-most in the NFL.

