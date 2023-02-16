The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their next offensive coordinator. On Thursday, the team officially hired Dave Canales, who spent the past 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacted to the hiring and thanked the other candidates who went for the job.

"We are excited to announce Dave Canales as our new offensive coordinator," Bowles said. "I want to thank the various candidates that we interviewed throughout this very thorough process. Dave has done a great job in a variety of roles with Seattle the past 13 years and he brings a passion for coaching and an energy level that players just seem to respond to. He has played a significant part in the development and growth of many Seahawks players who have contributed to their offensive success over the past decade, and I look forward to seeing what he will do with our players on offense. The more we talked, the more it became apparent that we are very similar in how we approach the game, and I am confident that he will find a way to maximize our strengths on offense."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported earlier this week the Buccaneers were expected to hire Canales.

Canales won a Super Bowl back in 2013 as an assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to receivers coach in 2015 before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the team's passing game coordinator before resuming his role as quarterbacks coach last season.

Canales ought to thank Geno Smith for his assistance in helping him land the Buccaneers job. The two enjoyed a tremendous partnership last year that culminated with Smith winning Comeback Player of the Year. Smith's play helped Seattle finish with a 9-8 record and a surprise trip to the playoffs.

Canales is replacing former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who held the position for five years. Under Leftwich, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV after scoring 31 points against the Chiefs.

Tampa Bay is in search of a new quarterback following Tom Brady's retirement. The offense still has one of the league's best receiving duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.