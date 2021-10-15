RIchard Sherman's night was over before it could really even get off the ground during Thursday's 28-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers corner exited due to a hamstring injury that could cost him some time. Sherman suffered the injury in the midst of Tampa Bay's opening drive of the night on defense. He came off the field, walked to the locker room and the team quickly ruled him out for the evening.

On Friday, Sherman said on Twitter that he was "disappointed" and "asked a lot from my body in a short amount of time." Given that he signed with the Bucs midweek prior to the team's Week 4 game and was immediately on the field for nearly all of Tampa's defensive snaps, that is likely true. Sherman also said that when he comes back, he will be better.

Replays showed Sherman pull up tight on a 23-yard reception from Eagles receiver Quez Watkins on a third-and-12 situation for Philadelphia. He came off the field and was seen limping on the sideline before trainers walked with him to the locker room.

Following the game, Bucs coach Bruce Arians had few updates on Sherman, simply saying that he pulled his hamstring. The club does have 10 days until its Week 7 game vs. the Bears, but it's not sounding as if Sherman will be ready to return by then.

Sherman was playing in his third game with the Buccaneers since signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the club in late September. Tampa Bay's secondary has been gashed with injuries, which forced Sherman to play 98 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his previous two games.

Along with Sherman, the Bucs were without corners Carlton Davis (on IR with quad injury) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (on IR with dislocated elbow) along with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion).