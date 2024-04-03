Randy Gregory is on the move again. The veteran edge rusher and former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers will be Gregory's third team in two years. He was traded from the Broncos to the 49ers last year after he lost his starting spot in Denver's defense. Gregory had 2.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games in San Francisco and five tackles during the 2023 playoffs.

Injuries and suspensions plagued Gregory during his first seven seasons. He has never played an entire season and has played in more than 12 games in a season on just two occasions. Last season, Gregory played in a career-high 16 games between Denver and San Francisco.

Gregory's best season took place in 2021, his final season with the Cowboys. In 12 games, he tallied six sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery while playing a key role in the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring defense.

If anything, Gregory brings a veteran presence to a Tampa defense that lost veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett this offseason. The Buccaneers did keep fellow veteran linebacker Lavonte David in town in the form of a one-year, $10 million deal.