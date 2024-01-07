The Carolina Panthers aim to play the role of spoilers when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay clinches its third straight NFC South title with a win, but will need some help from other teams if they tie or lose to Carolina. The Panthers enter with a 2-14 overall record, with a 2-5 mark at home. The Buccaneers are 8-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Panthers were blown out 26-0 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bucs fell to the New Orleans Saints 23-13 in Week 17.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread: Bucs -3.5

Panthers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 36.5 points

Panthers vs. Buccaneers money line: Bucs -216, Panthers +177

Panthers vs. Buccaneers live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers were lifeless on offense last week in a 26-0 defeat to the Jaguars. That was the first shutout Carolina has experienced all year. The Panthers were plagued by a lackluster offense and finished the game with only 2.3 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Quarterback Bryce Young has struggled in his first professional season, and will be looking to have a strong performance to head into the offseason with some optimism. Young has completed 59.7% of his passes for 2,783 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also rushed for 229 yards. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has 101 catches for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Motivation should be extremely high for the Buccaneers, who control their own postseason destiny. With a win over the Panthers, who will finish the season with the worst record in the league regardless of the outcome of this game on Sunday, Tampa Bay will clinch its third consecutive NFC South title and will host a playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. With a loss or tie, the Bucs will need some help from the Saints and Falcons to qualify for the postseason.

Much of Tampa Bay's success can be attributed to a strong defense and the resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick is having the best season of his career and enters this matchup completing 64.4% of his passes for 3,907 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 156 yards and a score on the ground. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who is having another All-Pro caliber season with 76 catches for 1,233 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

