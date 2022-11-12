A pair of NFC contenders will collide when the Seattle Seahawks meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany for the league's first NFL in Germany game. The Seahawks (6-3), who lead the NFC West, have won four games in a row after defeating Arizona 31-21 last Sunday. The Buccaneers (4-5), who entered Week 10 tied for first in the NFC South, snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 2022 NFL Germany game will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019, a 40-34 overtime victory by the Seahawks in Seattle.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Seahawks picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Buccaneers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers:

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -2.5

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers over-under: 44.5 points

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers money line: Seattle +130, Tampa Bay -155

SEA: Seahawks are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games

TB: Buccaneers are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five November games

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks here

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history with 100,000 career passing yards, including the postseason, and also had the 55th game-winning drive of his career last week. He surpassed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (54) for most all-time. He has 1,270 passing yards (317.5 per game) in four career starts against the Seahawks, including the postseason. Brady leads the NFC with 2,547 passing yards this season.

Also powering the Buccaneers is running back Leonard Fournette. He has 50 or more scrimmage yards in eight of nine games this year. He rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown in his only career game versus Seattle as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 10, 2017. For the season, he has carried 121 times for 405 yards (3.3 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Despite that, the Buccaneers are not a lock to cover the Buccaneers vs. Seahawks spread. That's because quarterback Geno Smith is having a breakout season. He completed 26 of 34 attempts (76.5 percent) for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for a 106.9 rating last week. Smith leads the NFL with seven games of two or more TD passes, six games with a 100-plus rating and four games with a completion percentage of 75 percent or better in 2022. He will look for his fourth game in a row with two or more touchdown passes and a 100-plus rating.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker has also been an important part of the Seattle offense. He had 129 scrimmage yards, including 109 rushing, and two rushing TDs in Week 9. Since Week 5, he leads the NFL with seven rushing touchdowns and ranks second among rookies with 570 rushing yards. He can become the fourth rookie since 2000 (J.K. Dobbins, Ryan Grant and Maurice Jones-Drew) with rushing touchdowns in six consecutive games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Seahawks picks

Now, the model simulated Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany 10,000 times. The model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it's calling for 44 total points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.

