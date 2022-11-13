Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had an exceptional game on Sunday in a 21-16 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. However, White did so with a very heavy heart after losing his father earlier this week.

White learned of his father's death on Thursday, just before he was set to board the team plane bound for Germany for Sunday's game. It hasn't been revealed how White's father died.

The 2021 Pro Bowler registered nine tackles on the day, including three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

"It was very hard to play," White said. " ... It was just appreciation knowing I got great people, great angels watching over me. It was just like, 'This is one's for you.' It just felt like I was gonna come out and have a good game, had a great week of preparation."

Following one of his sacks, White pointed up to the sky and confirmed that the celebration was in honor of his late father.

"To lose your dad right before you're getting ready to go to Germany, and to come out and still play, it says a lot about the guy," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said.

White was one of the key forces for a Tampa Bay defense that allowed just 283 total yards and flustered Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith all game long.