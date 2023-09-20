The Los Angeles Rams have traded Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams announced on Thursday. The trade comes three days after it was initially reported that Akers was on the trading block. Akers was inactive Sunday for the Rams' 30-23 Week 2 loss against the 49ers. As part of the deal, the Rams will receive a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026 and the Vikings will get a conditional seventh-rounder in 2027.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay essential confirmed Fox Sports' Jay Glazer's report by telling reporters that general manager Les Snead has spoken with a few teams about Akers, per The Athletic.

"Felt like that was best for our football team," McVay said, via NFL.com. "Felt like Kyren [Williams] gave us the best opportunity and what Ronnie (Rivers) and Royce (Freeman) had done, so that was the decision that I made."

A former second-round pick, Akers helped the Rams win the Super Bowl during his second season after recovering from an Achilles injury that was sustained during the summer. He rushed for a career-high 786 yards and seven touchdowns last year despite asking for a trade during the first half of the season. Akers had just 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

"I have tremendous respect for Cam Akers, but I felt like for our football team today and in this game and as we moved forward, that was going to be the best decision for us," McVay added.

In Minnesota, Akers will join a Vikings rushing attack that is last in the NFL through two weeks. Akers will reunite with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was the Rams offensive coordinator during Akers' first two seasons.

How's how each team graded out from the trade that sent Akers to Minnesota:

Vikings: B

Give credit to the Vikings for actively trying to improve their situation at running back. It was clear after two weeks that they needed something to kickstart their ground game, and in Akers the Vikings have a former second-round pick who is familiar with O'Connell. Minnesota got extra credit for acquiring Akers for minimal cost.

Akers hasn't been elite, but when healthy he served as a more than capable starter for the Rams. That might just be good enough for the Vikings, who currently sit at 0-2 entering Sunday's game against the also winless Chargers.

Rams: C

Sure, the Rams like Kyren Williams and given his Week 1 performance, it wasn't like Akers was going to be a key part of the offense. But the fact that the Rams barely got anything in return for Akers isn't great, especially given the fact that they reportedly spoke with multiple teams about him.

That being said, the Rams really had no leverage in this situation. They wanted to trade Akers, other teams knew this and likely weren't willing to give up much. They didn't get much in return, but the fact that the Rams got anything for a player who averaged 1.3 yards per carry in Week 1 is something.