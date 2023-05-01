For a while it seemed like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was out the door, that's what the rumors and reports said at least. On Monday, Hopkins took to social media to dispute any word that he is leaving the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins was seen on his Instagram story, saying, "I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I'm out here working."

His location was tagged as Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of the draft, there were rumors that the Cardinals were looking to trade the No. 3 overall pick and Hopkins to the Titans. Of course, that did not end up happening and the Cardinals dealt the third overall pick to the Houston Texans.

General Manager Monti Ossenfort was adamant that a Hopkins trade would not happen, saying, "DeAndre is a Cardinal and we are moving forward."

Ossenfort added that he spoke with Hopkins and his people on multiple occasions.

Hopkins never explicitly said he wanted a trade. The team did give teams permission to speak with Hopkins and his agent about a potential trade.

He has a salary cap hit of $30.75 million and with the team looking to make some changes, it was not a shock to think they would try to get value out of the 30-year-old receiver while they can.