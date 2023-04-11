Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is an Arizona Cardinal right now, but things could change before the start of the season. The Cardinals offseason program of strength and conditioning began Tuesday, and Hopkins was absent from the activities. Hopkins chose to work on his own.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke to the media Tuesday and addressed how the situation currently is between the team and Hopkins.

"We'll see. I've been in communication with D-Hop," Gannon said (via NFL.com). "I want to do what's best for him and us, at the same time. When he's ready to come, he'll come and improve his game, too."

What is best for him and Arizona is something both parties will have to work out this offseason.

Hopkins joined the Cardinals in 2020 after being with the Houston Texans from 2013 to 2019. Hopkins now has a new coach in Gannon and a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. The new leadership could come in and hope to get some value out of Hopkins while they can.

Hopkins' 2022 season was cut short after a season-ending ACL injury in December, which impacted his statistics. Last season, the 30-year-old played and started nine games, with 64 receptions on 96 targets. He had 717 yards, 35 first downs and three touchdowns.