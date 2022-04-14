With the 2022 NFL Draft just around the corner, most of the drama surrounding the veteran quarterback market appears wrapped up. Or not. A day after the Browns' Baker Mayfield accused Cleveland of disrespecting him ahead of an inevitable divorce, another former No. 1 overall pick is on shaky ground. The Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to QB Kyler Murray, according to NFL Media, despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's representation has also reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the QB is not expected to play for Arizona in 2022 without a new deal.

The Cardinals have said publicly they believe in Murray's development and would like to extend the 24-year-old QB at some point -- he is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal, which can run through 2023 if the Cardinals exercise his fifth-year option. Murray, meanwhile, said recently he's "not too worried about my future as a Cardinal." The QB's agent, Erik Burkhardt, however, informed the team weeks ago he was "pulling his opening proposal (for a new deal) off the table," per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, and now "there are no negotiations," with Murray unlikely to suit up under his current deal.

Murray first sparked speculation of a rift with Arizona when he deleted all Cardinals pictures from his social media after the 2021 season, and ESPN reported soon after that team brass had concerns about the QB's leadership. His agent went on to release a detailed letter publicly requesting the Cardinals give Murray not just verbal support but a lucrative financial commitment. The letter did not explicitly confirm Murray would hold out of offseason activities or future games without a new deal, but it did not rule out the possibility. Amid the latest developments, NFL Media reported Thursday, other teams are monitoring the situation.

Murray is due roughly $11.4 million in 2022, making him the NFL's 18th-highest-paid QB. While he's accomplished a lot since going No. 1 out of Oklahoma in 2019, logging two Pro Bowl nods and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award as one of the game's top dual threats, he's also finished three straight seasons either injured or in a slump. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have gone 22-23-1 during his run as the starting QB, appearing in just one playoff game.