Baker Mayfield has made it clear since before the Browns' official acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson that his days in Cleveland are numbered. Despite public support from team brass after an injury-riddled 2021 season, the former No. 1 overall pick is primed to be traded or released after the Browns' record investment in Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Mayfield confirmed Wednesday that he's lost faith in the organization and is prepared for his inevitable departure, telling the "Ya Never Know" podcast that he "100 percent" feels disrespected by the Browns.

"I feel disrespected," he said. "A hundred percent. Because I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now. ... I'm just looking for stabilization right now."

Mayfield is referring to the Browns naming him their likely 2022 starter early this offseason, then later landing Watson in a polarizing blockbuster deal with the Texans. He issued an unofficial farewell to Browns fans before the team completed its deal for Watson in March, and has reportedly since requested a trade. Cleveland, meanwhile, has all but acknowledged Mayfield will be moved, with former Colts and Dolphins veteran Jacoby Brissett added as Watson's new backup.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for his next team, Mayfield said multiple times he has "no clue where I'm going." When pressed to predict his 2022 landing spot, he offered a few thoughts: "Oh man, if this would've been about a week and a half ago, I would've said Indianapolis. Um ... Seattle? I mean it'd probably be the most likely option. But even then, I have no idea."

Regardless of where he ends up, Mayfield said he will leave Cleveland thankful for the four years he spent as the city's QB.

"I really, truly, honestly have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place," he said. "And true Clevelanders and true Browns fans know that. And that's why I can walk away from the whole situation feeling like: I did it."