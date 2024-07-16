The Houston Texans may have one of the NFL's top wide receiver corps. Now they've added another notable name to the group, on Tuesday signing Quintez Cephus, the former Detroit Lions pass catcher who missed the entire 2023 season due to a gambling suspension.

Announced by Cephus' SportsTrust Advisors agency, the move comes exactly two months after the 26-year-old receiver was released by the Buffalo Bills. Cephus originally signed with Buffalo in April, not long after he was reinstated from his indefinite suspension, but exited before most of the team's offseason workouts.

Prior to his brief stint with the Bills, Cephus spent three seasons with the Lions, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Wisconsin back in 2020. He appeared in 22 games for Detroit to start his NFL career, making six starts and totaling 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns before his suspension.

He was one of four different Lions players to be suspended in 2023 after the league found he had bet on NFL games. Detroit quickly released him after his discipline was announced.

In Houston, he figures to compete for a reserve role behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. The Texans also have veterans Noah Brown and John Metchie III at the wide receiver spot.