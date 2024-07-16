Jerry Jones is facing an uphill battle when it comes to re-signing Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Former Cowboys star Charley Haley has a possible solution for Dallas' owner, albeit one that may not be too popular amongst Dallas fans who are fans of the team's quarterback.

Haley, a Hall of Fame defensive end who won three rings as a valued member of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, said that one way Jones can get out of his current salary cap mess is by possibly parting ways with Prescott, who is entering the final year of his current contract.

"Trade Dak," Haley said on "Up & Adams." "Just put him up for the trade. Guess what? Every team in the league would be after him. Every team in the league. Dak is a winner. Dak is a great person, a great leader. I know him. I go up there all the time."

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 69.5 YDs 4516 TD 36 INT 9 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

Based on his comments, it's clear that Haley likes Prescott and would rather see him continue his career in Dallas. It's also clear, however, that Haley feels that it'll be nearly impossible for Jones to keep Prescott, Lamb and Parsons, and that Prescott may have to be the odd man out in order for Jones to be able to keep his other two stars.

"He kept back loading everything," Haley said of Jones. "So now, he's screwed. ... His bill came due, and he doesn't have the money to be able to (pay everyone). And so he's going to have to find another way around the salary cap. ... He gambled a long time, and now time is up."

As Haley alluded to, the Cowboys probably wouldn't have trouble finding a trade partner for Prescott, who last year led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. But in that scenario, the Cowboys would have to get a quarterback that is similar to Prescott's caliber. With training camp upcoming, it's hard to fathom the Cowboys being willing to trade Prescott given his familiarity and importance to Dallas' offense. There's also the matter of Prescott's no-trade clause, which states that he can only be traded to a team that meets his approval.

The fortunate thing for Jones is that he doesn't have to part with anyone this season, as Prescott, Lamb and Parsons are all under contract for 2024. Whatever happens after that, though, is anyone's guess.

Haley, for what it's worth, would like to see Prescott and Lamb continue to play together. The duo has conjured up memories of the successful partnership that Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin enjoyed during the Cowboys' dynasty years.

"CeeDee Lamb is a quiet guy, a leader," Haley said of Lamb. "He wants the ball. He's (like) Jerry Rice. ... And so, how do you how do you not keep those guys together?"