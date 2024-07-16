Randy Moss has joined the conversation regarding a possible reunion between Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. The Hall of Fame receiver said he would "love" to see Adams reunite with Rodgers in New York while getting a chance to pursue that elusive championship.

While currently a member of the Raiders, Adams has continuously been linked the Jets over the past several weeks. Rodgers himself recently said that he "can't wait" to reunite with his former Packers teammate.

"I would love to see it," Moss said on "Up & Adams." "Go back with your quarterback, man, in Aaron Rodgers. They made some great things happen. That would look good, him with the Jets."

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 175 REC 103 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Moss also encouraged Adams to chase a ring at this stage of his career. Adams, 31, has yet to get to a Super Bowl despite making it to three NFC Championship games during his years with the Packers.

"I really don't see why he should not chase a ring," said Moss, who spent the first eight years of his career in Minnesota (with an additional two years with the Raiders) before he came up just short of winning a ring with the Patriots in 2007. "I chased one. ... The advice for him is just keeping being yourself, man, and go get a ring if he has the opportunity to get it. ... I wish him well and I want him to go get it."

Moss was asked if chasing a ring would require Adams leaving the Raiders, who went 14-20 during Adams' first two years in Las Vegas. Once again, the Raiders aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, let alone a spot in the Super Bowl. A big reason why is the team's question mark at quarterback, as Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are slated to compete for the starting job during training camp.

"Hell, they're in the same division with the Kansas City Chiefs, so I don't see a ring in their near future," Moss said of Las Vegas. "I mean, what would he look like back with Aaron Rodgers. What would that look like?"

Given what they did together in Green Bay, an Adams-Rodgers partnership in New York would probably look pretty good. That happening, though, would require the Raiders to either release or trade Adams. Cutting him won't happen, but the Raiders could possibly consider trading Adams if they are given enough in return. It'll be interesting to see if this happens, either this summer or before the NFL's trade deadline later this fall.