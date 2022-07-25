The Cardinals' $230.5 million investment in Kyler Murray is largely due to their faith in what he will do on the field over the next five years. The Cardinals, based on a unique addendum in his contract, are also counting on Murray to be more of a leader as far as game preparation is concerned.

The addendum in Murray's new contract requires four hours of independent study per week (h/t NFL Network) from the start of the regular season through the Cardinals' final game of the 2022 season (including the postseason). Independent study is defined as Murray studying material provided by the Cardinals to prepare for the upcoming game.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 3787 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

Murray will not get credit for completing his independent study if he is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being played on his device, or if he is doing something else that may distract him from studying the material. Watching television, playing video games and browsing the internet were examples provided that would classify as distractions.

The addendum reinforces the Cardinals' desire to see Murray evolve as a leader, both on the field as well as in the locker room. It also shows the franchise's eagerness to move beyond the wild card round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals ended the franchise's six-year playoff drought last year before bowing out to the eventual champion Rams in the wild card round.

Added attention to detail will only strengthen Murray's game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray has quickly blossomed into one of the league's premier quarterbacks. In 2020, Murray joined Kordell Stewart and Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in league history to throw for at least 20 touchdowns and run for at least 10 more in the same season.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Murray faces a unique challenge this year after DeAndre Hopkins, his top receiver, was suspended for the season's first six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. While Hopkins is out, expect Murray to lean more on Marquise Brown, the former Ravens wideout who was acquired via trade with Baltimore during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals' receiving corps also includes former Pro Bowler A.J. Green, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, second-year wideout Rondale Moore and running back James Conner, who caught 37 of 39 targets during his first year in Arizona.