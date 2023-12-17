Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will try to make it six wins in a row when they visit Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The 49ers became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot when they defeated another NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks last week. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will try to upset the hottest team in the league as they come out of their bye week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ is 4:05 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 12-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. 49ers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Cardinals vs. 49ers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Week 15 NFL picks for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. 49ers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Cardinals vs. 49ers, the model is picking San Francisco to cover the spread. Even with the large line, there is confidence in Kyle Shanahan's team to dominate on both sides of the ball. San Francisco has the second-best defense in the league behind the Cleveland Browns and their offense is firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Brock Purdy is third in the NFL with 3,553 passing yards and running back Christian McCaffrey leads the league with 1,177 rushing yards.

Arizona defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers their last time out, but facing San Francisco brings on a new set of challenges. At 3-10, the Cardinals' best bet is to try to stop the 49ers' offense, and their total defense is ranked 23rd in the league heading into Sunday's game.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS