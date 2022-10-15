The Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in an NFC West matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. Both teams are 2-3; Seattle is 1-1 at home, while the Cardinals are 2-0 on the road. The Cardinals won both games of the season series last year with each victory coming by double-digits.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -2.5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over/under: 50.5 points

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks came within a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 39-32 loss. Seattle's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Geno Smith, who passed for three TDs and 268 yards, and WR Tyler Lockett, who caught five passes for two TDs and 104 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Smith's 50-yard TD bomb to WR DK Metcalf in the first quarter.

Seattle leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry but the team lost starting RB Rashaad Penny (leg) for the season versus the Saints. That thrusts second-round rookie Kenneth Walker III into the starting lineup and he impressed last week, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries. But as good as Seattle has been on the ground, it has been equally as bad defending the run as the team has allowed the most rushing yards in the league.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

Meanwhile, the Cardinals fell 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but it got scores from RB Eno Benjamin and WR Marquise Brown. QB Kyler Murray accounted for 292 total yards but has failed to post a passer rating of at least 100 in any game this season.

Very few teams protect the ball as well as Arizona as it has just three turnovers this season, the third-fewest in the league. That is despite Murray leading the league with 215 pass attempts as he's throwing the ball nine more times per game this year than last. He may be called upon even more on Sunday as running back James Conner (ribs) and his backup Darrel Williams (knee) have already been ruled out.

