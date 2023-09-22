The New York Jets' 2023 outlook changed in a dramatic way during their first game of the season, as star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles that will likely cost him the entire year. Many wondered if the Jets would add another quarterback, and they did reach out to a two-time Super Bowl champion.

In an interview with the Reading Eagle, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne revealed that the Jets gave him a call. Henne said he was excited, but declined the offer. He is a volunteer assistant football coach at Wilson High School in Pennsylvania, where he played football once upon a time.

"I hung them up for the right reasons," Henne said. "I didn't want to go back and put my body into it."

The 38 year old retired following the Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII back in February. A former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2008, Henne spent 15 seasons in the league, and started in 54 total games going 18-36. He played for the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chiefs. Henne would have been a solid veteran presence for the young Zach Wilson in the Jets quarterback room.

Wilson has completed 54.2% of his passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in two games played this season, and he will again start when the rival New England Patriots come to town this weekend. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that he did not anticipate the team adding another quarterback to the roster this week, but we will see if New York's plan changes as the year goes on.