Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa seeing specialist for injured foot, could miss multiple weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers always seem to have the worst luck with injuries, and it seems like 2018 will be no different. The Chargers have already lost Hunter Henry and Jason Verrett for the season, and now there's a possibility they'll be without star defensive lineman Joey Bosa for a while.

Bosa has already been ruled out for the team's Week 1 game against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, but according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Bosa will travel to see a foot specialist next week to get a second opinion on his injury, raising the possibility that he could miss even more time.

Sources say Bosa is scheduled to travel to Green Bay for an appointment with renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion on Wednesday -- timing that suggests Bosa's availability for next week's game at Buffalo is in doubt, too. At this stage, sources are describing Bosa's injury as a bone bruise, but not one that is major. It was enough of an issue, however, that Bosa was limited in practice Wednesday and did not participate Thursday or Friday, when he was spotted in a walking boot.

Bosa had a foot injury early in training camp, but this issue arose after that one had already healed, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman is coming off a Pro Bowl season during which he recorded 12½ sacks and 70 tackles. He was considered an inner-circle Defensive Player of the Year candidate entering the 2018 season and obviously the Chargers will sorely miss him for as long as he is on the sidelines. The team will have to lean even more on Melvin Ingram to supply a pass rush until Bosa gets back.