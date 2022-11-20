The Los Angeles Chargers are set to receive a big boost when they host the rival Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Sunday night, as starting wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are expected to be active, per NFL Media.

"I'm pretty sure, 100 percent sure," Allen told ESPN when asked if he would play Sunday. "I'm 100 percent sure ... we'll see what the coaches want to do."

Both players were full participants in practice on Friday, and listed as questionable to play. The duo will be active for just the third time all year. Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and has played in just two contests this season -- with the most recent being the Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. As for Williams, he has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Week 7 was also the last time he was active.

Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter have been Justin Herbert's top two wideouts over the past few weeks. However, Williams is still L.A.'s leading receiver, having caught 37 passes for 495 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers offense has their work cut out for them this week, as Patrick Mahomes and his offense are averaging 36.7 points per game in road primetime contests since 2020. The Chiefs have scored 34 or more points in six straight road primetimes games -- which is the longest streak by any team since 2000.

Despite the laundry list of injuries the Chargers have had to deal with this season, they are right in the thick of the playoff mix at 5-4. Tonight will be the fifth meeting between Mahomes and Herbert, and Mahomes has won three of the four matchups. The Chargers and Chiefs last met in Week 2 this season, with Kansas City scoring a 27-24 victory at home. Despite the Chargers acquiring a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, the Chiefs utilized a 13-0 run in the final quarter to earn the win.