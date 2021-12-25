The Los Angeles Chargers were already going to be without one of their key offensive players for their Week 16 game against the Houston Texans, and now they'll be without another.

The Chargers announced on Saturday that wide receiver Mike Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on the list earlier in the week. Both players will miss the game against Houston.

Williams had previously been placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact of Keenan Allen back in Week 14, but was able to play in that week's game. Williams is reportedly unvaccinated, and if that's the case he could also be out for the team's Week 17 game while he is in the 10-day isolation period. League policy mandates that unvaccinated players who test positive isolate for 10 days before returning to the team.

In Williams' absence, rookie wide receiver Josh Palmer will have to take on a larger role. No. 3 wideout Jalen Guyton is already on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well. Ekeler is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley.