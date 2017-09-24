Darrelle Revis is reportedly drawing interest from several NFL teams

Darrelle Revis might not be as talented as he used to be, but he's still a hot commodity on the free-agent market.

According to ESPN.com, several teams have reached out to Revis over the past few weeks. The only team that was mentioned by name was the Chargers, who all of the sudden have a big hole in their secondary with starting corner Jason Verrett expected to miss the entire season.

As for Revis, the seven-time Pro Bowler has been a free agent since March 1, when the Jets cut him in a salary dump. At the time, the veteran corner had three years left on a five-year deal that he signed with the Jets before the 2015 season.

Although he got cut, Revis did get a nice going-away present from the Jets. Due to the way his contract was structured, the Jets had to pay Revis a total of $6 million in 2017 whether he was on their roster or not, which means Revis is currently being paid some serious money by the Jets even though he's no longer with the team.

The fact that he's being paid for 2017 is probably one of the reasons why he hasn't rushed to a decision as a free agent. Currently, Revis is in Florida, where he's training for a possible NFL return.

As for the Chargers, they actually reached out to Revis before Verrett was injured, which means they might be even more interested in adding him now that they've lost their starting corner for the year.

Of course, if Revis wants to play for a winner, that might eliminate the Chargers as a possibility if they lose to the Chiefs on Sunday and fall to 0-3.

Also, if a team does sign Revis, he may have to consider making the switch from corner to safety, something that he seemed open to when the 2016 season ended. Revis has started in 14 games in each of the past four seasons during stints with the Buccaneers (2013), Patriots (2014) and Jets (2015-16)