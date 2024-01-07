AFC West rivals face off as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Easton Stick will get another start under center for the Chargers, who have been eliminated from playoff contention after an inconsistent and disappointing season. Meanwhile, Blaine Gabbert will start for Kansas City as Andy Reid sits many of his starters ahead of the NFL playoffs. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers are three-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 35.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Chargers vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Chargers vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. Los Angeles is favored in this one since Kansas City is sitting many of its starters, but the Chiefs should still have enough of their defensive corps playing in Sunday's game to keep the Chargers from running away with this game. Stick hasn't thrown a TD in either of his last two starts, including a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

The Chargers have failed to cover the spread in three of their last four games while the Chiefs covered in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City may not have their big guns on the field, but they should have enough to keep the game close and cover. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

