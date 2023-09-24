Mike Williams was instrumental to the Chargers carrying a lead over the Vikings into the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 3 matchup, hauling in six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. But the wide receiver was forced to leave early with a knee injury. He's questionable to return, according to the team.

With less than two minutes left in the third, Williams went down clutching his left knee and remained on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf until receiving assistance from trainers. He was helped off the field with Los Angeles up 21-17, then later carted to the locker room.

The seventh-year veteran is off to a hot start in 2023, eclipsing 230 receiving yards in the Chargers' first three games. Injuries have been a consistent issue, however, as he hasn't played a full season since 2018, missing four games a year ago.

With Williams sidelined, the Chargers figure to lean even more on fellow starter Keenan Allen, who threw a trick touchdown pass against Minnesota on Sunday. Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis are also on L.A.'s wide receiver depth chart.