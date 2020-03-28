Chiefs bring back receiver Demarcus Robinson on one-year deal, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pelissero adds that the deal is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed, which is the maximum allowed to qualify for the veteran salary benefit under the new CBA. The 25-year-old pass catcher will only count around $1 million against the Chiefs' cap for the 2020 season.

Robinson's market didn't seem to be too robust upon hitting free agency. Before signing Devin Funchess to a contract, the Green Bay Packers reportedly showed some interest in him, but decided to go in a different direction.

One person who seems to be excited about Robinson's return to Kansas City is his quarterback in reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who posted this tweet following the news of the re-signing.

This one-year deal continues Robinson's stint as a member of the Chiefs, the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2016 out of Florida. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder is coming off his best year as a professional. He posted career-highs in receptions (32) and receiving yards (449) while tying his career best in touchdown receptions with four. His 14 yards per reception were also a career-high. On top of that statistical production, Robinson was with Kansas City through their playoff run as they eventually beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV earlier this year.

Robinson is also a strong depth piece in the Chiefs offense behind receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins along with tight end Travis Kelce. He proved that back in Week 2 against the Oakland Raiders where he exploded for 172 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions. If the Chiefs were to cut the likes of Watkins at some point and clear $14 million off their cap, they now have a suitable player who knows the system well enough to take the reins rather seamlessly.