He didn't end his career with another Super Bowl win, but Anthony Sherman still found a way to ride off into the sunset. On Thursday night, the Chiefs' longtime fullback announced his retirement before riding a helicopter in a video posted to social media.

"Kansas City, thanks for all the memories," Sherman said before boarding the helicopter. "It's been a great run. Eight years, Super Bowls, but it's onto the next chapter."

A fifth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Sherman spent two seasons with the Cardinals before being part of Andy Reid's first team in Kansas City. Sherman's career took off with the Chiefs. He spent eight seasons in Kansas City, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018 while helping Kansas City reach the AFC title game. He played a key role on the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship team, appearing in all 19 games while helping Kansas City win its first title in 50 years. He appeared in 17 games last season while helping the Chiefs make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

While he had just 28 rushing attempts, Sherman caught 66 passes for 552 yards and four touchdowns during his career. Along with providing stellar protection for Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, Sherman also blocked for 1,000-yard backs Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt. His key block helped spring Damien Williams for the game-clinching touchdown in Super Bowl LIV.

Sherman's retirement leaves a void at fullback, as the Chiefs do not currently have another fullback on their roster. Kyle Juszczyk, a five-time Pro Bowler who scored a touchdown against Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV, is one of the top players slated to hit free agency on March 17.